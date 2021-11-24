Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $18.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

