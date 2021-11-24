Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%.
Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Ideanomics has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $699.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.42.
In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Ideanomics Company Profile
Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.
