Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Ideanomics has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $699.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.42.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ideanomics by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 517,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ideanomics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 189,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 157,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 56,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

