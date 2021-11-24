Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordstrom stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.41% of Nordstrom worth $81,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.