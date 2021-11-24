Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.
Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37.
Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.47.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.