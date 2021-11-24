Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HE opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

