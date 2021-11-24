iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.