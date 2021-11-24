The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE KO opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

