Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 46.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $133.31 and a one year high of $280.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.15.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

