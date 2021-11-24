Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $175.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average is $161.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

