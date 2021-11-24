Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,431 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,637,000 after acquiring an additional 171,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 3.67. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

