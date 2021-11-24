Private Capital Group LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NYSE:PRU opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

