IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

NYSE:STZ opened at $237.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.54 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

