Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,232,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 424,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

