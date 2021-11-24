City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

City has increased its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect City to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.64. City has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. Research analysts anticipate that City will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of City by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of City by 18.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

