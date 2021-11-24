Brokerages Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Target Price at $52.80

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $41.78 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,188 shares of company stock worth $2,582,362. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 314,853 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 408,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 73,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

