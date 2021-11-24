$0.68 EPS Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Otis Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,960,000 after purchasing an additional 159,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

