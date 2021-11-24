Valvoline Inc. (VVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 15th

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Valvoline has increased its dividend payment by 109.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Valvoline has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of VVV opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

