Valvoline Inc. (VVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 15th

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.
Valvoline has increased its dividend payment by 109.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Valvoline has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
Shares of VVV opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $37.41.
In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
