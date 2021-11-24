United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.

United-Guardian has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $77.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of United-Guardian worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

