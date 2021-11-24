Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $330.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $380.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.89.

ADSK opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $252.60 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

