AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,880.10 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,941.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,757.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,608.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,711.35.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

