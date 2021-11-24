Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $351,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 251.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $7,253,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 56.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $296,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $297.00 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.09 and a 200 day moving average of $272.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

