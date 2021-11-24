IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

