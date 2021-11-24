Private Capital Group LLC Has $120,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $265.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $272.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average of $248.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

