Private Capital Group LLC Has $134,000 Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SF stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

