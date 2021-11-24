Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 382,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,228,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,725,000 after purchasing an additional 757,399 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,672,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

