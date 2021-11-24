Basic Attention Token Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $231.33 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00248195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,664,455.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00087264 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,503,789 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.