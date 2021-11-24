Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average of $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

