Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 155.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 71,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,279 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

