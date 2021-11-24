Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

PRGO stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

