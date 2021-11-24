Head to Head Comparison: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) & Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Matador Resources pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matador Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

0.2% of Woodside Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources 21.25% 23.09% 10.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Woodside Petroleum and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Petroleum 0 0 2 0 3.00 Matador Resources 0 1 10 0 2.91

Woodside Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $21.28, suggesting a potential upside of 29.60%. Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $43.70, suggesting a potential downside of 0.32%. Given Woodside Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Woodside Petroleum is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.42, suggesting that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Matador Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 4.42 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A Matador Resources $862.13 million 5.97 -$593.21 million $2.34 18.74

Matador Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Woodside Petroleum.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Woodside Petroleum on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures. The Pluto segment engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of liquefied natural gas in assigned permit areas. The Australia Oil segment involves in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of crude oil, condensate and liquefied petroleum gas and pipeline natural gas in assigned permit areas including Laminaria, Mutineer-Exeter and Enfield, Vincent, Otway and Stybarrow ventures. The Wheatstone segment involves the exploration, evaluation, and development of liquefied natural gas and condensate. The Other segment comprises the activities undertaken by exploration, international and Sunrise Business Units. The company was founded on July 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

