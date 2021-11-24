iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $265.42

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $265.42 and last traded at $265.27, with a volume of 2100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.90 and its 200 day moving average is $247.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

