Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $228.89

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.89 and last traded at $227.68, with a volume of 7313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.51 and a 200-day moving average of $197.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,997. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 88.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 414,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,066,000 after acquiring an additional 194,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,214,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,210,000 after buying an additional 232,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

