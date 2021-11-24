Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.32

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.32 and last traded at $128.92, with a volume of 2257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.79. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,040.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 158,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

