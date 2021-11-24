Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $577.00

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $577.00 and last traded at $576.08, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $559.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.06.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,211,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

