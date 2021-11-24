Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 32.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 162,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 48,349 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.