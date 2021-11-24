Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Roblox by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,228,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 843,219 shares of company stock worth $74,394,066.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Roblox stock opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

