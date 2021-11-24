Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Declares Dividend of $0.22

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2158 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGYF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.97.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

