Zacks Investment Research Lowers XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) to Hold

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

XSPA stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. XpresSpa Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 150.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $90,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSPA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 540,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 354,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth about $524,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

