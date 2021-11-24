TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Announces Dividend of $0.70

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6986 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58.

TC Energy has raised its dividend by 23.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 80.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

TRP stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

