Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.58.
Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33.
In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,036. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $5,352,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
Featured Article: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.