Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,036. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $5,352,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

