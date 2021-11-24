Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNW opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.