Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

PMO opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

