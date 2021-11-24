Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,398 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.