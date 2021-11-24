Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,733 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

