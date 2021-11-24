Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ocuphire Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

