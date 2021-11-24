Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPOT. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.71.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of -135.02 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.