Ecoark (ZEST) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Ecoark (NASDAQ: ZEST) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ecoark to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ecoark alerts:

Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ecoark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34% Ecoark Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecoark and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million -$20.89 million -5.13 Ecoark Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -4.07

Ecoark’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ecoark and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecoark Competitors 2133 10670 15416 541 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Ecoark’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ecoark has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Ecoark rivals beat Ecoark on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecoark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecoark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.