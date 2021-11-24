State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,028 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $179.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.73. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.50 and a 1 year high of $181.89.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

