Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 62 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in PayPal were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

