Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $247.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $247.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

