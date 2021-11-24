ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $97.22 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

